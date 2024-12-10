Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film refuses to slow down, crosses 640 crore

BySantanu Das
Dec 10, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 6: Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to the 2021 release sees Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj continues its unstoppable run at the box office. After having a mammoth opening weekend, Pushpa 2 shows no sign of slowing down even on weekdays. The latest box office update by Sacnilk.com states that Pushpa 2 The Rule has edged past 640 crores at the box office by its first Tuesday. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Kochi theatre screens second half of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film without showing first half)

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in a still from the Pushpa 2 song 'Peelings'.(Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in a still from the Pushpa 2 song 'Peelings'.(Instagram)

Pushpa 2 box office update

The report adds that Pushpa 2 collected 51 crore on its sixth day of release. The Allu Arjun-starrer crossed the 600 crore mark on Tuesday. The film brought in 93.8 crore on Friday and 119.25 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, Pushpa 2 had collected around 141.5 crore, its highest single day collection so far. On its first Monday, it minted 64.45 crore. Taking Tuesday's collections into account, Pushpa 2 has collected 644.45 crore so far.

Pushpa 2 The Rule had 31.23 percent Telugu occupancy on Tuesday. Whereas, for its Hindi shows, the film had an overall 31.55 percent Hindi occupancy, added the report.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken multiple records, including surpassing Pushpa: The Rise’s lifetime collections in just 2 days. The film has minted over 120 crore net in just Hindi, becoming the second Arjun film to surpass the 100 crore net mark in Hindi after the previous instalment.

Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from Pushpa: The Rise, showing how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sandal smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still reeling from the humiliation he faced in Pushpa: The Rise. The film ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Follow Us On