PVCU film Mahakali director posts sunny pics of shoot with Akshaye Khanna for his Telugu debut

The next film from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) will be Mahakali, directed by Puja Kolluru. The film that stars Bhoomi Shetty in the lead role as Maha will see Akshaye Khanna, who is fresh off the success of Dhurandhar, debut in Telugu. Reflecting on her year, Puja seemed overjoyed to call working with Akshaye one of her highlights in 2025. (Also Read: Teja Sajja says it's ‘false news’ he walked out of Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman, denies distancing himself from PVCU) Puja Kolluru all smiles as she poses with Akshaye Khanna on the set of Mahakali.

Mahakali director’s sunny pic with Akshaye Khanna

Puja posted a sunny selfie taken with Akshaye on the set of Mahakali, along with a bunch of pictures she had taken in 2025. Posting them, she wrote, “Grateful 2025! You pushed me beyond my limits and introduced me to me!” The picture shows her and Akshaye all smiles as they shoot outdoors. She also included another picture of Mehboob Studios’ signboard, writing, “Photoshoot at legendary Mehboob Studios with #akshayekhanna.”

The other pictures posted by Puja included the script for Mahakali as they shot in front of a blue mat, one of her looking at the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata and another of her in a post-production studio. Puja also included pictures and videos of her lead actor, Bhoomi, Prasanth, a massive set they had built, and more moments from the 2025 film shoot. Fans left comments under the post about how excited they are to see Mahakali.

Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya in Mahakali

In September 2025, Puja revealed Akshaye’s look from Mahakali as Shukracharya. Sharing the poster in which he is seen looking unrecognisable as a sage in long, grey hair and beard, the director wrote, “Very honoured to work with an actor of such immense caliber! Thank you, #AkshayeKhanna sir for being my Shukracharya!” She also introduced his character, writing, “In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal ‘Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA’ from #Mahakali.”

Mahakali is a part of the superhero universe PVCU which features film like HanuMan, Jai Hanuman and Adhira. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.