Rajendra Prasad gets flak for using cuss word while referring to Brahmanandam; miffed fans compare him to Balakrishna

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is in trouble again for using a cuss word to refer to Brahmanandam as an old man at the trailer launch of Sahakutumbaanaam. Fans have taken to social media to criticise the actor's speech, with some even comparing him to Balakrishna. Here’s what happened. Brahmanandam was referred to by Rajendra Prasad with a slang word for old man.

Rajendra Prasad calls Brahmanandam a cuss word

During the launch of the trailer, Rajendra Prasad was asked to deliver his speech after Brahmanandam. When he took the mike, he said, “Someone like me speaking after Padma Shri Dr Brahmanandam spoke…” The veteran comedian interrupted him and said, “What do you mean? I am your disciple even if I’m older than you.” Rajendra Prasad turned to him and said, “Kaani musali m***da koduku vi kada nuvvu. (But you are an old man).” When Brahmanandam looked surprised and asked, “Evaru? (Who?)” he backtracked and replied, “I’m talking about me.”

Brahmanandam fans miffed with Rajendra Prasad

The internet was not impressed with Rajendra Prasad using a cuss word, even in jest, to describe Brahmanandam. One X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video, writing, “It's high time for industry people to politely ask him not to come to the public events.” Another wrote, “On disciplinary grounds, movie offers should be withdrawn.”

One even said, “Every time Rajendra Prasad speaks on a public stage, it feels like Balayya has entered him,” referring to how Balakrishna also runs into trouble for his behaviour. Some even thought that he should be boycotted, with one of them writing, “Industry should boycott.”

Rajendra Prasad’s fans defend him

However, Rajendra Prasad’s fans came to his defence, with one of them writing, “It's not that bad, a friend calling another 'old bastard' isn't that terrible in Godavari districts. A bit inappropriate for stage, but I've seen a lot worse.”

Calling out those trolling the actor, one X user asked for empathy, writing, “Rajendra Prasad garu’s daughter passed away recently. He may still be recovering from the trauma. Let us treat him the way we would treat our grandfather.” Some others also pointed out that his daughter Gayathri died in 2024, and it’s not wise to troll him.

For the unversed, Brahmanandam has played comedic roles in numerous films headlined by Rajendra Prasad, including Aha Naa Pellanta, Antha Mana Manchike, Kshemamga Velli Labhamga Randi and more. Though this is not the first time the actor has landed in trouble for his comments. In March this year, he tendered an apology for using similar terminology while describing David Warner.