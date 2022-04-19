Ram Charan poses with BSF soldiers, gets his personal chef to cook for them: 'Inspiring afternoon spent'. See pics

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for filmmaker Shankar’s yet-untitled upcoming trilingual film, spent the afternoon with the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Khasa, Amritsar. Sharing pictures from the visit, Ram said that it was inspiring to listen to stories of sacrifices and dedication of the BSF. Apparently, Ram had his personal cook whip up a hearty meal for all the soldiers of the campus. Also Read: Ram Charan gets mobbed in Amritsar as he shoots Shankar's next there; fans call it proof of his pan-India fame. Watch

Sharing the pictures from the Amritsar's BSF campus, Ram wrote, “Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices & dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar (sic).” In the pictures, Ram can be seen having lunch with the soldiers. In the plate, one could spot South Indian delicacies such as, idli, vada and sambar.

Ram Charan has been shooting for the movie in Amritsar for a week. He has joined hands with filmmaker Shankar for the first time in this film. Dubbed RC 15, the project also stars Kiara Advani. This will be Kiara’s second Telugu outing with Ram Charan after Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

In July 2021, Ram Charan had met Shankar at his residence in Chennai ahead of the official announcement of this project. He thanked Shankar and his family for being great hosts. “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday ! Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon (sic),” he had written in an Instagram post at the time.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by S.S Thaman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalized soon.

Ram was recently seen with Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's film RRR, which broke several box office records. The film narrates a fictionalised tale of Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India and has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON