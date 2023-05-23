Ram Charan responds to question about his Hollywood debut. Here's what he said

Actor Ram Charan, who is still basking in the worldwide recognition for his work in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, responded to a question about his Hollywood debut. The actor was speaking at the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Ram also talked about the kind of films he wants to do in the future. He also spoke about doing films on India's strong culture. At the event, Ram Charan also spoke about his admiration for Kashmir since his childhood. (Also Read | Ram Charan dances to RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with South Korea ambassador at Kashmir summit) Ram Charan speaking at the G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. (AFP)(AFP)

Answering a question about making a debut in Hollywood, Ram said, “I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitti ka (soil's) stories. These stories are finally coming out."

Reacting to a video, shared on Twitter, several fans said they can’t wait for Ram’s Hollywood debut. A person wrote, “Twitter will go bonkers the day the announcement is made. Can’t wait (sic).” Another tweet read, “Proud of his growth. Can’t wait for the day he signs a Hollywood project (sic).”

At the event, Ram also said as quoted by news agency PTI, “It will sound cliche, but the coolest place to shoot in India is Kashmir. I am a second-generation actor. My dad (Chiranjeevi) has shot extensively in Kashmir. I shot in this auditorium (SKICC) in 2016. So, visiting Kashmir in summer feels like an achievement for me. This is such a surreal feeling. It has been 95 years of existence of the film industry, (but) it will take them another 95 years to explore Kashmir. It is untapped, it is virgin.”

Ram is currently shooting for Shankar’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Game Changer. He is said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues while Kiara Advani plays his co-star. Ram has a yet-untitled project with director Buchi Babu Sana in the pipeline next.

