Ram Charan dances to RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with South Korea ambassador at Kashmir summit

RRR star Ram Charan attended the G20 event in Srinagar, Kashmir on Monday. The actor was part of the panel on Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation when he met up with the South Korean ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, and they both danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film. (Also read: Ram Charan reveals he wanted to perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars, but was not approached: 'I was 100 percent ready...') Ram Charan and Chang Jae-bok, Korean Ambassador To India, dance on Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu as they attend G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)(AFP)

In a video shared online, the actor tries to teach the South Korean ambassador the main hook steps to Naatu Naatu. However, the ambassador is not a quick learner. Ram is patient in trying to show him the steps and later the audience applauds their efforts.

In March 2023, RRR's Naatu Naatu became the first Indian film song to win an Oscar for Best Original Song. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose were present to pick up the Oscar. SS Rajamouli and the film's stars, Ram and Jr NTR, were in the audience to cheer on the film.

The actor arrived in Srinagar to take part in the 3rd G20 Working Group meeting. The three-day-long summit featured the actor speaking about his time in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the panel, Ram stated, "I’ve been coming to Kashmir because my dad is in the same industry, working as an actor for 45 years so I am the second generation. I have been coming here since 1986? That was the first time when I was in Kashmir. My dad has shot extensively in Sonmarg and these beautiful places. I used to come as a child. When I was invited by my dad to Kashmir, I used to feel like I had achieved something during the summer holidays. It was like an achievement."

Ram and his wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child later this year. He is working on the film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. Actors SJ Suryah and Kiara Advani are also part of the political thriller. Ram was last seen in a cameo in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He appeared in the song Yentamma with Venkatesh Daggubati and Salman.

