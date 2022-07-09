Ram Charan’s wife Upasana praised by Sadhguru over her choice to not have kids, she says 'speak with my mother-in-law'

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela is also well known as the wife of actor Ram Charan. The couple, who have been married for a decade now, are regarded as among the most admired celeb couples in the film industry. Recently, at an event, Upasana opened up about her decision not to have kids and also the societal pressure to do so. In response, spiritual leader Sadhguru praised her for her choice. Also read: Ram Charan laughs off fatherhood question

In an interaction with Sadhguru at the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference earlier this week, Upasana asked a bunch of questions to him. At one point, Upasana said she wanted to ask him something personal. Throwing in a reference to her husband’s recent hit RRR, she then said, “I have been very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, I love my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR.” Upasana went on to explain what she meant by RRR as she said, “RRR is my relationship, my ability to reproduce, and my role in my life. There are so many women like me who would want an answer to this.”

In his response, Sadhguru said he would leave the relationship out of this, but spoke about the second R--reproduction. He said, “If you stay this way, not reproducing, I am going to give you an award. I have already announced an award for all those young women, who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now. This is not an endangered species. We are just too many. We are heading towards 10 billion in the next 30-35 years. Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce.” At this response, Upasana replied, “I would make you speak with my mother and mother-in-law very soon.”

Upasana and Ram have been married since 2012 but do not have any kids. On social media, fans often urge them to ‘start a family’ in comments on their posts. The couple has opened up about their decision to not have kids for the time being earlier as well. Last year, in a press conference, Ram had said, “As a son of megastar Chiranjeevi, I have the responsibility of making fans happy. If I start a family, I may deviate from my mission. Upasana also has a few goals. So, we decided not to have kids for some years.”

Ram Charan has seen two releases this year. The first was SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also starred Jr NTR. The film emerged as one of the most successful Indian films of all time, grossing over ₹1100 crore worldwide. His most recent release Acharya saw him alongside his father Chiranjeevi. The film was a huge commercial failure, failing to even cross the ₹100-crore mark.

