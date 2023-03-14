Ram Charan, wife Upasana set up small temple whenever they travel: 'Keeps us connected to India'

Before heading out to attend the 95th Academy Awards on Monday, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela said a prayer at their home temple. The RRR actor revealed that the couple sets up a small temple whenever they travel as it helps them be connected to India wherever they are. The actor allowed cameras into this LA home as he and Upsana got ready for the big day. (Also read: At Oscars 2023, Ram Charan says his unborn baby has brought RRR team 'so much luck)

Ram welcomed the team of Vanity Fair magazine to see how the couple prepped before they left for the Dolby Theatre for the Oscars. Besides showing the cameras their outfits, Ram also shared the ritual they follow, no matter where in the world they are.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor revealed, "Wherever I go, my wife and I set up this small temple. This ritual, it just keeps us connected to our energies and India. It's very important for all of us to begin this day thanking, showing gratitude to everything and every person who has helped us be here." After they get dressed, Ram and Upasana say a small prayer before heading out for the ceremony.

The actor wore an all-black Indian outfit designed for him by Indian designers Shantanu & Nikhil, along with custom made shoes from Italy. He was styled for the Oscars by Nikita Jaisinghani. The actor said about his outfit, "I feel like I'm wearing India. It's detailed beautifully with everything." The buttons on his outfit were actually coins which were embossed by the Bharat symbol. Upasana, who is six months pregnant, wore a cream saree that was accessorised with a red flower as a necklace. Her saree was made of silk scraps by Telangana artisans back in India.

RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song and composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went on stage to accept the award. Actor Deepika Padukone presented singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava as they performed the number on stage and received a standing ovation afterwards by the crowd in the Dolby Theatre.

Ram will next be seen in RC 15 which is directed by Shankar. The actor will star opposite Kiara Advani in the Telugu film.

