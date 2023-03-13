At Oscars 2023, Ram Charan says his unborn baby has brought RRR team 'so much luck': 'From the Globes to standing with…’

Actor Ram Charan, who was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela on the Oscars red carpet, opened up about his baby bringing them luck and getting them from the Golden Globes to the Academy Awards. Ram attended the event to represent the RRR team. The film's song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the Oscars, becoming the first-ever Indian song to win in the category. (Also Read | Oscars 2023 live updates)

On the red carpet, Upasana was asked about her reaction to being present alongside Ram. In a video shared by a fan account on Twitter, she said, “I’m here to support Ram and I’m here to be a part of the RRR family. I’m nervous, I’m shaking a bit but this is really amazing to be here.” Ram quickly intervened and said that she is six months pregnant. “The baby is bringing us so much luck. From the Globes to standing with you guys here (Oscars),” he said.

While Ram Charan was seen in an all-black outfit, Upasana was beaming in a cream designer sari. As part of the Oscars award ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance as the audience cheered every time she mentioned Naatu Naatu.

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared a post after the historic win and wrote in the caption, "We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. (folded hands emoticon) Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! (red hearts emoticons) JAI HIND!"

On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech, “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. In all its recent screenings in the West, the track got the audiences dancing in the aisles and hooting. Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries.

ott:10