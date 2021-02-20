Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary
- Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Actor Ram Charan, who is currently busy shooting for upcoming Telugu film Acharya, on Saturday took to Twitter to wish his parents on their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Sharing a picture of his folks, he wrote that they’re his biggest strength. He wrote: “My biggest strength! Wishing you both a very Happy 42nd wedding anniversary (sic).”
Chiranjeevi married Surekha, daughter of veteran Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah, on February 20, 1980. The couple have two daughters and a son.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently joined the sets of upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which stars his father Chiranjeevi in the lead. Ram will be seen playing a crucial role in the movie, which is being directed by Koratala Siva.
On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram Charan said in a statement that it’s an absolute honour. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.
Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.
The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in important roles. The film’s teaser was recently released and it was extremely well received. The teaser gave us a glimpse into Chiranjeevi’s character who comes to the rescue of a small community of people from a temple who are forced to leave everything behind and vacate.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan will soon begin work on his next pan-Indian project with filmmaker Shankar soon. To be made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, the film will also be dubbed and released in three more Indian languages.
