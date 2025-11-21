Ram Gopal Varma defends SS Rajamouli amid backlash over his remarks on God: ‘Being an atheist in India is not a crime’

Director SS Rajamouli found himself in the middle of a controversy after his remarks about God during the Varanasi Globe Trotter event triggered backlash on social media. At one point during the event, he emotionally mentioned feeling let down by Lord Hanuman. Many felt the comments were disrespectful, and an FIR was also filed against him. Now Ram Gopal Varma has come out in defence of Rajamouli and said that he has ‘every right to say he doesn’t believe’.(Also read: SS Rajamouli emotionally admits to feeling let down by Lord Hanuman at Varanasi event: ‘I don't believe in God but…’) Ram Gopal Varma said that people are jealous of the success that SS Rajamouli has achieved.

What Ram Gopal Varma said

Taking to his X account on Friday, RGV began, “In the context of all the venom being spewed by the so called believers on @ssrajamouli they should know that being an atheist in India is not a crime . Article 25 of the Constitution protects the right to not believe. So he has every right to say he doesn’t believe as much as the venom spewers right to say they believe. Now coming to the dumb argument that “if he doesn’t believe in God why does he show God in his movies?” By that logic, should a filmmaker become a gangster to make a gangster film, become a ghost to make a horror film?”

He went on to add, “And the gob-smacking truth? Despite him not believing in god , God gave @ssrajamouli 100 times more success, more wealth and more fan worship than most believers will ever see even in one hundred lifetimes. So either, 1.God loves atheists more than believers 2. God doesn’t care 3. Or maybe… … God isn’t there sitting with a notepad taking notes on who believes and who doesn’t? So if God has no issue with him, then why are the self appointed god mongers getting blood pressure and ulcers?”

‘Rajamouli being an atheist does not reduce God’

RGV concluded his post by adding, "So the real problem isn’t his atheism. The real problem is he succeeded without believing in God… and that scares the ones who miserably failed even after praying like MAD. So the believers should stop defending God because it’s like insulting him , as if he is a weakling needing their protection. The truth is that Rajamouli being an atheist does not reduce God. It only increases the insecurity of those who think faith will collapse the moment someone stops believing. So relax. God is fine. Rajamouli is fine. The only ones suffering are the people who can’t understand either of them. So through #varanasi while GOD will add another huge fortune to @SSRajamouli‘s already overflowing bank balance , the losers can cry their hearts out with jealousy. BOTTOM LINE is it’s plain JEALOUSY masquerading as BELIEF IN GOD ..Jai Hanuman."

About the controversy

It all began when during the event, Rajamouli apologised to fans for the technical glitches and said, “Naku devudu mida pedda nammakam ledu andi. Nannagaru vachi indaka Hanuma…venakala untadu, nadipistadu ani chepparu. Idi aina ventane kopam vachindi. Idena nadipinchedi ani? (I don’t believe in God. My father mentioned that Hanuman will guide me. I got angry as soon as this (glitches) happened. Is this how He’s helping me?)” The director got so emotional while saying this that he had to pause midway.

On November 15, the Vanara Sena organisation lodged a complaint, accusing SS Rajamouli of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments during his speech at the Globe Trotter event for his upcoming film Varanasi in Hyderabad.

In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the lead roles. The film will be released for Sankranthi 2027.