Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj teases him, pens note on Valentine’s Day: ‘To the man of my dreams’. See pic

Actor Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, took to Instagram to share an unseen picture with her husband and also shared a beautiful note. In the picture, Miheeka wore a pink dress while Rana opted for an off-white hoodie with grey pants. (Also Read | Rana Daggubati turns 38: Wife Miheeka posts actor's childhood pics, pens note)

The couple smiled as they held each other in the photo. Miheeka Bajaj wrote on her Instagram, “Strong and sweet, elegant and pretty, wild and wonderful... I am running out of adjectives to describe myself, no wonder you love me so much.”

She added, “Just kidding! To the man of my dreams! You may annoy the life out of me on most days, but that smile! It makes me fall in love all over again. Happy Valentine’s Day!"

Last year in December, Miheeka had shared pictures of Rana on Instagram to wish him on his birthday. She had captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good-looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead."

"You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better.. I love you baby.. My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! Have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati #DoesntGetBetterLooking #HappyBirthday #MyLove," she added.

Rana was last seen in Telugu romantic drama Virataparvam, which bombed at the box office. He currently awaits the release of the Indian adaptation of Ray Donavan, in which he teams up with his uncle Venkatesh for the first time.

In September 2021, Rana took to Twitter to announce that he was joining hands with his uncle for the first time. “Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix," Rana wrote.

When the announcement was made, Rana said in a statement, “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.”

Venkatesh too expressed his excitement and added, “I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.”

