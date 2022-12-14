Rana Daggubati turns 38: Wife Miheeka posts actor's childhood pics, pens note; Ram Charan and Venkatesh wish him

Actor Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Daggubati has shared throwback pictures of her husband and penned a note as he clocked his 38th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Miheeka posted photos from Rana's childhood, their vacation amongst others. In the first photo, a young Rana put his fingers in his mouth as he looked ahead of him. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi shares Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati's childhood secret)

Baby Rana sat on a person's lap while smiling at the camera in the next picture. The actor posed wearing a white shirt and denims as he sat on a chair. A few photos showed the actor sitting at tables in restaurants. The last picture featured Rana and Miheeka smiling and making faces respectively as the actor clicked a selfie.

Sharing the pictures, Miheeka captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good-looking man! (Fire emojis) Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead."

She also added, (Nazar amulet emoji) You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better... I love you, baby... My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! (Smiling face with horns emojis) have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati." She also added the hashtags--Doesn't get better looking, Happy Birthday and my love.

Reacting to the post, Sunita Kapoor posted red heart emojis. Several fans also wished the actor on the special occasion. A person wrote, "Happy Birthday hulk." "Happy birthday to the greatest actor Rana," read a comment. "Convey our wishes may god bless him with health and happiness you are there anyways," wrote an Instagram user. "God Bless you both with a lot of happiness and love," said another fan.

Several celebrities also wished Rana on his birthday. Sharing a photo with Rana, actor Ram Charan wished him and wrote, "Love you." Rana's uncle, actor Venkatesh Daggubati posted a photo with the actor. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my boy Rana! Wishing you peace, good health and all the happiness in the world. Keep shining @ranadaggubati." Lakshmi Manchu dropped a selfie with Rana and wrote, "Wishing my pillar of strength @ranadaggubati a fabulous birthday. Thank you for being born."

