Rashmika Mandanna gives cute hug to Vijay Deverakonda in romantic pic; fans ‘can’t wait to see them in wedding pic'

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda rang in the New Year in Rome, fuelling excitement among fans amid buzz around their wedding this year. Vijay recently shared pictures from the vacation, and fans were thrilled to spot Rashmika making a subtle yet adorable appearance in the post. Social media users cannot stop gushing over the couple’s goofy yet romantic moments. Vijay Deverakonda can't stop giggling as Rashmika Mandanna hugs him.

Rashmika Mandanna hugs Vijay Deverakonda

On Wednesday, Vijay took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his Rome getaway. While the first few pictures featured the actor posing in front of iconic monuments and exuding swag as he sat on a train, it was the last two slides that truly caught fans’ attention. In one of the pictures, Vijay was seen posing for the camera with a girl standing right behind him, whom fans are convinced is Rashmika. In another photo, Rashmika can be seen hugging Vijay from behind, leaving him giggling uncontrollably.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “Happy New Year, my darling loves. May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you.”

The pictures instantly set the internet abuzz, with fans flooding the comments section with love for the rumoured couple. One comment read, “The back hug in the last slide—cutest.” Another wrote, “The sixth photo is when Rowdy Janardhan turns romantic Janardhan.” A third comment said, “That back hug from Rashmika makes everyone smile.” Many fans also expressed excitement about their wedding, with one user writing, “Can’t wait to see you both in wedding pictures.” Another comment read, “Rashu and Vijay the most beautiful couple.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Relationship

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met while working together on the 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam, where their on-screen chemistry won hearts. They later reunited for the 2019 film Dear Comrade, which further strengthened their popularity as an on-screen pair. Rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds since 2020, with fans often spotting similarities in their social media posts and backgrounds.

In 2024, the duo dropped subtle hints about being in a relationship without naming each other. Reports later suggested that the two got engaged in a private ceremony in October 2025, attended only by close friends and family. While Rashmika and Vijay have not officially confirmed the engagement, sources have revealed that the couple is set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the much-loved pair take the next big step in their relationship.