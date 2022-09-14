Rashmika Mandanna reacts to school girl dancing to Pushpa: The Rise song Saami Saami, says she wants to meet the 'cutie'

Rashmika Mandanna, who is awaiting the release of her maiden Hindi film Goodbye, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a cute video. The actor reacted to a young school girl dancing effortlessly to her song Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Bowled over by the girl’s moves, Rashmika said the ‘cutie’ had made her day, and added that she wanted to meet her. Read more: Rashmika Mandanna's fan wants her role in Pushpa The Rule to be more 'impactful' than first film, she replies

In Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, Rashmika played Srivalli, daughter of a milkman. Her character falls in love with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raja character. Sharing the original tweet of the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I? (sic).” While many praised the young girl for dancing well, one person even compared her to Rashmika and said she had danced better than the actor herself.

Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘

how can I? 🥹 https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 14, 2022

In her upcoming release Goodbye, directed by Vikash Bahl, Rashmika will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, who play her parents in the film. The comedy drama is gearing up for release in theatres on October 7. Recently, Rashmika had opened up about her Bollywood debut in a chat with Hindustan Times.

“It feels super motivating honestly, to grab eyeballs even before my work has come out. I don’t want to look at it as a pressure, because from what I’ve seen from the north, they are all an amazing bunch. I hope, I’ll have my way into their hearts with my work,” she had said.

Rashmika will soon commence work on the second part in the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reunite with Allu Arjun. The project will hit cinemas next year. In August, Pushpa: The Rule was officially launched with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will return to direct the second part as well.

Following the launch of the second part, a fan of Rashmika’s took to Twitter and made a special request. “Just one request – make Srivalli character stronger and impactful. Very curious…” the fan wrote. Replying to the fan’s tweet, Rashmika had written, “I hope so too let’s see (sic).”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON