Rashmika Mandanna shares cute pic, video dancing with maridi Anand Deverakonda on his birthday: ‘May we always be crazy’

She then shared a video of herself dancing and matching steps with her maridi and wrote, “And may we always be dancing like this.” She added the viral Malayalam track Kalyani, sung by ARJN, KDS, and FIFTY4, in the background.

On Sunday, Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a photo in which she and Anand could be seen twinning in orange T-shirts and “calling out a fish”. Along with the picture, she penned a birthday note that read, “Anandaaaaa..happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaaayyyy to youuuu!! You are away shooting, and we miss you, but we hope your work is going well. ❤❤❤ Oh oh – apparently we were calling out to the fish while this photo was taken, Vijju said. May we always be crazy enough to be calling out to the fish like this…”

Actor Rashmika Mandanna seems to share a sweet bond with her maridi (brother-in-law) Anand Deverakonda . As he celebrates his 34th birthday, Rashmika shared a couple of unseen photos and videos, offering a sneak peek into their bond and penning a sweet birthday wish for him on social media.

Rashmika tied the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Jaipur. Anand had earlier penned a heartfelt note while sharing adorable pictures with his brother and vadina from their wedding.

His note read, “There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react. Today, my brother is married to the most positive and compassionate person, and I’ve gained a wonderful vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!”

Rashmika and Vijay first met while working together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam, where their chemistry impressed audiences. They later became one of the most loved on-screen pairs with Dear Comrade. The two were rumoured to be dating for a long time but kept their relationship away from the public eye until they announced their wedding in February. Their wedding pictures quickly took social media by storm.

Rashmika Mandanna and Anand Deverkonda's upcoming work Now, Vijay and Rashmika are all set to return to the screen together with their upcoming film Ranabaali. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set in the 19th century and is currently under production.

Meanwhile, Anand Deverakonda will next be seen in the film Epic. Directed by Aditya Haasan, the film also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Johannes Imomoh in key roles. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.