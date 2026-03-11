Anand Deverakonda dances his heart out with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna; fans say ‘finally with anna vadhina’
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna joined his brother Anand Deverakonda for a dance. Take a look.
Anand Deverakonda took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video with his brother, Vijay Deverakonda, and sister-in-law, Rashmika Mandanna. The video shows him dancing his heart out with his anna (brother) and vadhina (sister-in-law), who are joined by friends. Take a look.
Anand Deverakonda grooves with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna
Anand took to Instagram to post a video showing him, Vijay, Rashmika, and their friends dancing on a picturesque lawn. Vijay is seen in a colourful shirt and white trousers, while Rashmika is dressed in shorts and a shirt. The actors and their friends dance their hearts out to the song 'Sancharame' from Anand’s upcoming film Epic.
Posting the video, Anand wrote, “It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame. And what could bring more joy than traveling and dancing alongside those you love?” He also added the lyrics to the song, writing, “Sancharame ento baagunnadi, Dheenanta anandam emunnadi, Sancharame entho baagunnadi…(What can be more beautiful than travelling together?) #epic - first semester.”
Fans were thrilled to ‘finally’ see Anand post pictures and videos with Rashmika. One fan commented, “watching this brings smile on faces.” Another wrote, “Ohh finally with anna vadina.” A fan even commented, “Bagundhi annai chala bagundi (This is so good brother).” One fan even wrote, “Omg…she is literally livin da.” Numerous fans commented with heart and heart eye emojis.
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding
Rashmika and Vijay got quietly engaged in October last year before tying the knot in February. The couple kept mum about their relationship till days before their wedding, which they named the Wedding of Virosh, after the nickname their fans had given them. The couple married in Udaipur in the presence of their loved ones and held a wedding reception in Hyderabad for their friends from the film industry.
After the wedding, Rashmika and Vijay penned sweet notes for each other while sharing their first pictures as husband and wife. The couple also went to Vijay’s hometown in Telangana for the Satyanarayana Vratam at their new home and other traditional ceremonies. They met numerous fans while there and after returning to Hyderabad. The couple organised an annadanam (feeding the needy), food trucks that went around Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to distribute sweets to fans and more to make the wedding a special occasion for their fans too.
Vijay and Rashmnika, who acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) will soon star in Ranabaali.
