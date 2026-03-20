Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda meet little fan who wanted to attend their wedding: ‘Manam kuda friends ee kada?’
After a little fan asked Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda why she wasn't invited to their wedding, the couple met her at their Hyderabad home.
Actors Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have finally met their little fan who wanted to be invited to their wedding. The couple hosted her and her family at their home in Hyderabad, with the fan documenting her day there on Instagram. Fans can’t get enough of the video's cuteness, and many are happy they finally met her. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna makes mother-in-law teary-eyed as she talks about trolling, being a Telugu kodalu at Gaddar Awards)
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna make good on promise
A little girl with the Instagram handle ‘urs lucky thalli’ posted a video of her time spent at Vijay and Rashmika’s home. In the adorable video, Vijay scoops her up as she wonders why she wasn’t invited to their wedding. Rashmika fills her plate with laddoos and gives her a sweet kiss as Vijay does the same after feeding her rice. “Manam kuda friends ee kada (Aren’t we friends too)?” she asks sweetly as Vijay and Rashmika smile. The little one tells them she’s happy now that they’ve met her.
Her caption reads, “Reel to real. Meeting Vijay Deverakonda at his home was truly a wonderful and unforgettable moment for me and my family. From the moment we arrived, he welcomed us with so much warmth and kindness, making us feel completely at ease. It was also such a delight to meet Rashmika Mandanna, whose cheerful smile and friendly nature added even more happiness to the visit.” The fan also stated that her family accompanied her to the meet-up, where they were all made to feel at home.
When little fan asked Vijay-Rashmika why she wasn’t invited
After Vijay and Rashmika’s February 28 wedding, a fan posted a video in early March, wondering why she wasn’t invited. She also complains in the video that they’re feeding everybody laddoos and doing anna danam (offering food), but she wasn’t invited. She also says, “Manam kuda fans ee kada? (Am I not a fan too?)” and asks everyone watching to share the video with the couple.
A moved Vijay commented, “Sooo cuteeee.” He also added, “Bujjithallii.. intiki pilustha lunch ki..Nee favourite food and sweets naku cheppu, anni intlo cheppinchi manchiga thindamu (Little one, I will call you home for lunch. Tell me your favourite food and sweets, I will get it prepared for you).” Rashmika also posted the video on her Instagram Stories and promised a special gift. It looks like the couple kept their promise to make the little girl happy. Rashmika and Vijay will soon star together in Ranabaali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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