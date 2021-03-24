Ravi Teja shoots an action sequence for Khiladi on the streets of Milan, see pic

Actor Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his upcoming Telugu action-drama Khiladi in Milan, Italy. In his latest Instagram post, he has teased fans with a picture from the shooting of an action sequence on the streets of Milan.

Ravi Teja captioned his post: “Action mode on.”

In the picture, Ravi Teja is seen driving a sports bike and wearing a leather jacket. It appears to be a chase sequence.

The Italy schedule of the shooting is expected to be wrapped up by this month. The film, directed by Ramesh Varma, stars Ravi Teja dual roles. Khiladi also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi among others.

Ravi Teja was recently seen on screen in Telugu action comedy Krack, which emerged as a box-office hit. Krack marked the third time reunion of Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marked the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Krack featured Ravi Teja in the role of a cop. The film also starred Tamil actors Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar in crucial roles. Ravi Teja also has two more projects in the offing. However, details about this project are yet unknown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON