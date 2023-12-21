Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire vs Dunki – Gaiety Galaxy theatre Manoj Desai alleges foul play

The last two days have seen allegations fly that the makers of Dunki are interfering with the release of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire in north India. The makers of Salaar had even threatened to pull out their film from PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas properties in south India should they not get equal single screens as Dunki in the north. Even as the issue seems to be dying down with bookings opening in these properties in the south, Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai alleged to Viralbollywood that all the rumours of foul play are true. (Also Read: Theatre chain denies unfair theatre practices towards Prabhas’ Salaar in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki) Salaar and Dunki will clash at the box office this weekend

‘They are not letting me open bookings’

A few hours ago on Thursday, Manoj spoke to the YouTube channel and alleged without taking names that ‘they’ aren’t ‘allowing him’ to open bookings for Salaar. “The film is releasing tomorrow and they’re still fighting. Prabhas is right in not wanting to screen at multiplexes in the south. The producer is asking me why I won’t open bookings, but they aren’t letting me do so. I’m trying to sort out the issue,” he said.

‘This is a new tactic to kill films’

Manoj claimed that he urged both the filmmakers to not release the film at the same time, but they paid no heed to his concern. “No one thinks of exhibitors like me when they do things like these. This is a new tactic to kill films,” he alleged, adding, “The distributors are at fault for this mess. People keep coming to book tickets for Salaar and I have to turn them away. I will release the film at any cost tomorrow, but I don’t like it when such fights happen. I’ve been screening Dunki since this morning, let’s see how it does.”

Bookings opened

At the time of writing, bookings have opened for four shows of Salaar at Gaiety Galaxy. Bookings have also opened at some PVR INOX properties in south India. Dunki’s tickets have been available across board from earlier this week, while Salaar’s tickets were available at only single screens in south India, apart from non-PVR INOX, Miraj properties. The tickets in north India opened only in a few theatres as of a few hours ago. Dunki hit screens on December 21 and Salaar will release on December 22.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.