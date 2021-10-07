Samantha Akkineni posts her first pic on Instagram since split with Naga Chaitanya, writes about 'songs of old lovers'

Samantha Akkineni is looking forward to a Lakme Fashion Week show on October 8. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and support her favourite fashion label. This also marked her first post since announcing split with husband Naga Chaitanya last week.

Samantha wore a white dress in the dimly-lit picture. She posed with pink and white flowers in her hair. “Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images . Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys. Watch out for my favourite @ekaco's show on Friday, Sustainable Fashion Day , 8th October at 7 pm at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week,” she wrote. +

The actor had announced her separation from Naga on Saturday and disabled comments on her post. Therefore, her fans took this picture as an opportunity to show her their support. “Be strong Sammu, we are there for you always, ” wrote a fan. “Don't worry sam," wrote another.

Samantha wrote in an Instagram post that she and Naga had decided to separate. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in her post. Chaitanya also shared a similar post on his account.

Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared a tweet about their separation. "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,” he wrote.

