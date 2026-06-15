Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she became egoistic as an actor, says her break due to Myositis changed her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been quite open about her battle with myositis. The actor, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram, talked about her career and how she was hustling in her career when the health scare forced her to reconsider her choices. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as fan breaks security to gift flowers to her in front of Raj Nidimoru. Watch) Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Nandini Reddy's Maa Inti Bangaram.

What Samantha shared Speaking with Gulte, Samantha said, “It was shocking to me that a girl from nowhere, like from a small town, experienced stardom and people love me. They were loving me on the big screen. They are looking forward to watching my films. They are screaming my name. With this surprise, I worked in films. I was addicted to the game of stardom… In a year, I remember that I made five movies back to back, and all of them were hits, so people thought I had a golden leg, and I believed that I should live up to the expectations.”

She went on to add how taking a break from work to recover from myositis saved her. She shared, “When I had to take that break recently, I was hustling the most. I wanted to do many films and keep doing it. I never thought there would be retirement. You become so egoistic as an actor that you see no end, you refuse to see there is an end. After this recent break, I could envision that end for me, and that really changed me in many ways. I made certain decisions during the break, like if I come back to this profession after the break, I will have to change a lot of things, a lot of old patterns.”

In 2022, Samantha took a break from working after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She was shooting for her Telugu film Kushi when she was diagnosed with the medical condition, and she took a break for months before returning to the sets.