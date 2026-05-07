Maa Inti Bangaram new release date announced: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film postponed due to IPL 2026

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaram is the actor’s first film in a long while. But, fans will have to wait a little longer as the film has been postponed by more than a month from its intended May 15 release. The reason? All thanks to the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2026. Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Nandini Reddy's Maa Inti Bangaram.

Maa Inti Bangaram new release date announced Recently, there have been rumours that Nandini and Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram will not be hitting screens as planned. While the actor’s production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, has yet to make an official announcement on social media at the time of writing, the film’s team has confirmed the same.

Maa Inti Bangaram will now be released on June 19 instead of May 15. The announcement was made a week before the intended release. “The decision was made to avoid a clash with the IPL season, and to give audiences across the Telugu states the opportunity to fully support the Sunrisers Hyderabad during their campaign,” reads the film’s team press note.

About Maa Inti Bangaram Maa Inti Bangaram is billed to be a family action drama directed by Nandini Reddy, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru. Apart from Samantha, Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah play key roles, alongside Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha in supporting roles.

The 2-minute teaser trailer of the film shows a woman who convinces her husband that she’s alright moving back to his village to stay with his family. Little do they know that she has an action-packed violent side to her. The teaser trailer ends with Samantha’s character almost getting caught. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film written by Raj and Vasanth Maringanti.