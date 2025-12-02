Samantha Ruth Prabhu prayed for a ‘very loyal and loving’ partner exactly a year ahead of her marriage to Raj Nidimoru

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 after rumours floated in 2024 that they were dating. But did you know that exactly a year ago, Samantha had prayed for a ‘very loyal and loving’ partner? Take a look at the post the actor made a year ago, in which she manifested various things for her love life and career. (Also Read: Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De makes 1st post after his wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said) Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were rumoured to have been dating since 2024.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu prayed for loving partner

In December 2024, Samantha shared a note on her Instagram stories that read: “Taurus, Virgo Capricorn. What to expect in 2025. An extremely busy year. Progress in your craft and earning more money for it. Financial stability for you and yours.” The post also predicted completion of big goals, streams of income, opportunity to relocate and better physical and mental health.

But the portions that caught everyone’s attention were: “A very loyal and loving partner,” and “Fertility, lol. If you’re trying to conceive, that’s great, if not, be careful.” Samantha had shared the note on her Instagram stories, writing “Amen” in all caps. Now it seems like the prayer came true because Samantha ended the year by marrying Raj after branching out into several businesses.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had prayed for a loving and loyal partner in 2024.

About Samantha’s wedding to Raj

In 2024, there were rumours that Samantha was dating The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny creator Raj of Raj & DK-fame. She had worked with him on both web series, and he was also on board for her first production, Subham.

Soon, fans began spotting them together at events, and Samantha also started posting pictures of Raj on her social media. Fans noticed that they were taking vacations and attending events together, even though neither of them would comment on it.

After a Reddit post claimed on Sunday that Raj and Samantha would wed on Monday morning at Isha Foundation, the actor confirmed the news by posting pictures on social media. Samantha had been wearing her engagement ring for months before that.

She was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015. They are believed to have separated in 2022.