Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as Ram Charan's wife Upasana recreates 9-year-old outfit for sister's wedding festivities

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted as Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, recreated a 9-year-old outfit. Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse inside the wedding celebrations of her sister Anushpala Kamineni.

In the new photos, Upasana twirled wearing the outfit. Upasana also shared a throwback picture featuring Ram Charan. In the old photo, she wore the outfit, which is the original version of her current one.

Upasana and Ram Charan sat next to each other, seemingly from their mehendi ceremony in the throwback photo. While Upasana had applied mehendi on her arms, he had a small design made on the palm of his hand.

She captioned the then-and-now post, "I take so much pride in repeating and preserving clothes. I believe quality shopping is better for the planet than quantity. Clothes that have emotions attached are priceless. Thank you @anamikakhanna.in for recreating my Poshama Panduga outfit for Anush’s in Domakonda 9 years later."

Reacting to the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Beautiful (two hearts emoji)." Samantha often features in Upasana's Instagram posts. She also drops comments on Upasana's pictures. Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in June 2012.

Ram Charan will next star in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also features Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. RRR will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Samantha will make her film debut internationally with Philip John's Arrangements of Love. She will play a bisexual character who runs her own detective agency, as per Variety. The film is expected to go on floors next year.

Samantha will also do a special song, a first in her career, in the upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. The film also features actor Allu Arjun. Fans will see her next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil romantic comedy. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Fans saw Samantha last in the second season of the web series, The Family Man. She essayed the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel, Raji.

