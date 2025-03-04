Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals which performances of hers she finds ‘cringe’ and ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected on 15 years of her career since her debut in the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. In an interview with TOI, she got candid about attaching her self-worth to the success of the films and which roles made her ‘cringe’. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu remembers ‘every little detail’ of her first shot for Ye Maaya Chesave with Naga Chaitanya) Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave.

Samantha on her ‘cringe’ performances

Samantha revealed that she’s ‘happy’ now, stating that it was ‘stressful’ when she was just acting instead of managing multiple things as she does now. When asked why it was stressful for her when she was just acting, the actor stated that she attached her self-worth to her films’ success.

She explained, “It was stressful because I tied my self-worth to the success of each film. And success was never in my control. Every Friday became a source of anxiety because my confidence depended on box office numbers. That was a recipe for disaster. Now, I have a clearer perspective and am much kinder to myself.”

Samantha also revealed that there have been times when she rewatched some films and cringed at her acting. “The performances that make me cringe are the ones where I was struggling to fit in. Initially, most of the glamorous roles weren’t really me. I was trying to fit in, trying to be like my fantastic peers. I tried to look like them, act like them, dance like them. When I watch those performances now, I find them absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

Recent work

In 2023, she starred in Shaakunthalam and Kushi; in 2024, she starred in the Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha is now shooting for another web series titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Raj & DK and a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram, which she's also producing.

After her debut, Samantha was quite sought after in Telugu cinema's commercial films. She has starred in numerous hits like Brindavanam, Dookudu, Attarintiki Daredi, S/O Satyamurthy and more.