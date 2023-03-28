Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she hasn't become ‘cynical, bitter’ after failed relationship: ‘I have so much love to give’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has said that she may have had a broken relationship but this doesn't make her bitter. She said she is still “extremely loving” and has a lot of love to give. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021. The actor is currently promoting her film Shaakuntalam and said that she connected with her character who “went through the worst adversities but held herself with such dignity and grace”. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about pay parity, wants people to pay her willingly: 'I shouldn't have to beg for it' Samantha Ruth Prabhu will now be seen in Shaakuntalam.

Samantha will now be seen in the titular role in Shaakuntalam which will release in theatres on April 14. The film stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi and Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi.

Since the film revolves around love, Samantha was asked about the same in a new interview. The actor, who also deals with Myositis, told India Today that the love of her friends kept her going in the last eight months. "I have so much love to give. I'm still extremely loving. One failed relationship does not mean that I become cynical and bitter,” she said.

Samantha also opened up about how she had to connect with her character in Shaakuntalam as just looking beautiful and graceful wasn't enough. Talking about her character, the actor said, "She appeals to the contemporary woman in me. She is fiercely independent, she has beliefs, she goes against societal norms. But she is unwaveringly truthful and loving in her devotion, even in the hardest parts of her journey. She does it with so much of grace and dignity. And those were the parts that I connected to. That's what makes epic characters. You go through adversity, but it's the choices that you make which makes you like a hero and a heroine. I think that where I connected with Shakuntala. She went through the worst adversities but held herself with such dignity and grace.”

Samantha had announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya in October 2021. She had written on social media, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

