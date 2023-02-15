Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares selfie, asks people to be kind to each other: ‘You never know what battles…'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam, has asked people to be kind to each other. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Samantha also shared a selfie. She added that no one knows what kind of battles people are fighting. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to seek blessing at Pazhani temple, lights camphor on her way)

In the close-up selfie, Samantha looked in front of her as she clicked the photo. The actor wore a grey outfit in the picture. She wrote alongside the picture, “You never know what battles people fight...Be kind!!.”

In the last two years, Samantha has gone through a lot on the personal front. Last November, she was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. Last month, an emotional Samantha said her love for cinema hasn’t changed amid all the recent life struggles while speaking at the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam.

“No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam,” she had said.

After Samantha revealed about her rare disease, rumours made the headlines that she was hospitalised. During a promotional interview for her last release Yashoda, Samantha opened up about her health. An emotional Samantha said in an interview, “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

Samantha also clarified she is not at a stage where her condition is life-threatening. “I want to clear one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she had said.

Last week, Samantha took out time to pay a visit to the Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu. She climbed 600 steps and lit camphor on every step as part of a ritual to reach the temple top. Pictures and videos from her visit had surfaced on social media.

