Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses criticism that he doesn't give importance to mom roles: ‘In real life…’

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga might be only 3 films old – Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal – but he’s already well-known for his distinctive style of filmmaking. He’s also aware of all the criticism that comes his way, including that he doesn’t give enough importance to mother roles in his films. Addressing it, here’s what he said on the episode of Indian Idol 15 that will air on Sony at 9 pm. (Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga posts unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol bonding on set on one year of Animal) Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently celebrated one year of his film Animal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses criticism

Sandeep credited his family for where he is today, telling a contestant on the show, “My family’s support has been crucial. I once challenged my mother that I would become a director before I spent the 2 lakhs I earned in Sydney working at McDonald's and Subway while I was in film school.”

He also spoke about how he was expected to become an engineer or a doctor, but he didn’t get enough marks for MBBS, so he chose physiotherapy. However, he realised that he didn’t have the passion or motive to continue in the field. He was interested in photography, which led him to study at a film school in Sydney. But it took him 6-7 years after that to become a director.

When Shreya Ghoshal asked him if his decision to attend film school was driven just by his vision or if his family supported him, Sandeep explained, “My family was very supportive, especially my mother, who helped with the fees for film school and the production of Arjun Reddy. I went to many producers with the idea, but nothing worked out, and then we decided to produce it ourselves.”

He also addressed criticism that he doesn’t give enough importance to mother roles in his films, adding, “I’ve been criticized for not giving enough importance to the mother’s role in my films, but I’ve realized that in real life, I am much more attached to my mother. But since we don’t have any complaints in that relationship, there is no drama there or any angst that compels me to write about it. If I ever make a mother-son story, it will be very positive, nothing dark and only good vibes.”

Upcoming work

Sandeep was on the show to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his last film, Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film did well at the box office but received polarising reviews, with some criticising it for being misogynistic. Sandeep will soon work with Prabhas in a cop story called Spirit that has yet to go on floors. The film is rumoured to also star Don Lee.