Sandeep Reddy Vanga posts unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol bonding on set on one year of Animal

It has been one year since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri-starrer Animal was released in theatres. The film’s team reflected on their memories and posted unseen pictures from the making of the film on their Instagram. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt cheer for Mumbai at football match; daughter Raha steals the show. Watch) Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor headlined Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Unseen pictures from making of Animal

Sandeep posted a new poster of Ranbir in an older look from Animal on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Thank you, one & all.” But what caught everyone’s attention was the picture he posted on Instagram. The monochrome picture he posted saw Ranbir and Bobby lying down outdoors on a sheet and smiling wide as they saw something on a phone. Bobby commented under the post with numerous heart emojis.

The actor posted numerous pictures of him as Abrar Haque from the film, thanking fans for their love and blessings. He wrote, “Celebrating one year of #animal! Abrar’s journey brought me closer to all of you and gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined—love, blessings, and opportunities. Thank you for making this one so special for me.”

Triptii also posted some pictures of her character Zoya Riaz, along with goofy pictures of her and her team, writing, “Seems like yesterday.”

Rashmika also posted a video of her character Geetanjali on her Instagram stories, writing, “December has indeed been very very special to me! So grateful! Swami swami swami. Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou.”

A screen grab of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram stories.

About Animal

Animal was released in theatres on December 1 and was a hit at the box office, earning over ₹900 crore. Like Sandeep’s previous films, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, the film received polarising reviews. It tells the story of Ranvijay, the ruthless son of a powerful industrialist, who goes on a war path to kill those who wish to harm his father. A sequel titled Animal Park was announced in the post-credits scene.