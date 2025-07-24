Sonu Sood gives Fish Venkat's family 1.50 lakh to help them after his death, assures them of his support

Beloved Tollywood actor and comedian Fish Venkat died in Hyderabad on 18 July after hospitalisation due to kidney issues. He passed away even as his family pleaded with Tollywood stars to help them financially and to help them find him a kidney donor. Sonu Sood gave the family ₹1.50 lakh after his death, assuring them of his support, as per a press note sent by his team. Sonu Sood has assured late actor Fish Venkat's family of financial and moral support.

Sonu Sood gives Fish Venkat’s family ₹ 1.50 lakh

Sonu provided financial support to Venkat’s family after his death due to a kidney issue, reads the note. He had offered help, hoping that the actor was still in the hospital, and was shocked to know he had died due to deteriorating health. After learning the news of his death, Sonu transferred ₹1.50 lakh to Venkat’s family to help tide them over. He even spoke to Venkat’s family members, especially his wife, over the phone, assuring them of his support even in the future. Venkat’s wife seemed relieved and happy to receive the help, given that her husband was quite fond of Sonu.

Venkat was 53, and he was admitted to the ICU earlier this month due to kidney failure. He was surviving on dialysis. His family members were hoodwinked by someone claiming to be Prabhas’ manager and offering help when they approached the media. However, soon actors like Vishwak Sen and Sonu stepped up to support him. Pawan had previously also given the family some money when he had learnt of Venkat’s ill health. His family had previously told the media that they were struggling financially and needed ₹50 lakh for the transplant.

Recent work

Venkat was last seen in the film Coffee with a Killer this year, and it is unknown if he had shot any other films before his death. Sonu wrote, directed and produced the Hindi film Fateh this year. A previously shelved project, Madha Gaja Raja with Vishal in Tamil, was also revived and released this year.