SS Rajamouli compares next film with Mahesh Babu to James Bond, Indiana Jones

SS Rajamouli, whose last three films Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and RRR were massive successes, has shared some details about his next film. The filmmaker said that his next project, on which he will collaborate with Mahesh Babu, will be an action-adventure. He also compared the untitled project to Academy Award-winning films James Bond and Indiana Jones. Also Read| SS Rajamouli is ‘angry’ with Netflix for only releasing Hindi version of RRR

Just weeks after the release of RRR, SS Rajamouli confirmed that he has started working on a new project. In a statement shared by film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the filmmaker revealed that his next film will feature 'superstar' Mahesh Babu and will be an action-adventure film, though the script has not been finalised. He also said, "We discussed 2 stories for it." The film was given a working title SSMB29.

Rajamouli spoke about the film as he recently attended the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival. He compared it to the likes of classic Hollywood movies like James Bond and Indiana Jones but with Indian elements.

As per Pinkvilla, he said at the event, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots." Writer KV Vijayendra, father to Rajamouli, had previously told the outlet that he hasn't yet finished writing the script for the film, which will be shot against a jungle backdrop. He had also said that they will start filming for it by the first half of 2023, as Mahesh Babu is currently filming for a project with Trivikram Srinivas.

Mahesh Babu too had spoken about his new project with Rajamouli, and had described working with him as a dream come true. He also noted that playing the character will be extremely physically demanding. He said during a media appearance, "It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country."

