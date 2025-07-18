SS Rajamouli tells Genelia D'Souza ‘you are frozen in time’ as they reunite after 20 years: ‘Same beauty, grace'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently attended the pre-release event of the Telugu film Junior, which stars Sreeleela and Genelia D'Souza. During the event, the filmmaker, who had earlier worked with Genelia in 2004, couldn't stop appreciating her beauty—and a video of their reunion has surfaced online. SS Rajamouli says Genelia D'Souza looks exactly the same even after 20 years.

What SS Rajamouli said about Genelia Deshmukh

While speaking about Genelia, SS Rajamouli said, "Genelia, you are frozen in time, man. What… how many years have passed away, yet you look exactly the same. Same beauty, same grace. I even asked cinematographer Senthil if we’ll see a new Genelia in this, and he assured, we will. I am eagerly waiting for it."

Genelia looked very happy and responded, "You are too kind sir. Means so much to me."

Another video of the filmmaker meeting Genelia upon arriving at the event has also surfaced online. The clip shows Rajamouli having a conversation with the actor, and Genelia appeared excited, hinting that he complimented her during their exchange.

Rajamouli and Genelia worked together in 2004 in the movie Sye. The Telugu sports action film also featured Nithin, Shashank, and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. The film won four Nandi Awards and was a commercial success at the box office.

About Junior

Directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, the film stars Genelia Deshmukh, Sreeleela, and Kireeti Reddy in lead roles, along with Rao Ramesh, V. Ravichandran, and Achyuth Kumar among others in pivotal roles. The film tells the story of a young man called Abhi (Kireeti), who works under Vijay Soujanya (Genelia). He soon discovers something shocking about her and his father's past.

SS Rajamouli and Genelia’s upcoming films

Rajamouli is currently busy making his much-anticipated film SSMB 29. Touted to be an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Genelia will next be seen in the movie Raja Shivaji, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Bhagyashree, and Amol Gupte. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.