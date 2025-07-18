Junior Twitter reviews: Kireeti, Sreeleela's dance moves get more love than ‘mixed fruit juice’ storyline

Junior Twitter reviews: Radhakrishna Reddy’s Junior was released in theatres on 18 July to a lukewarm response. The film marks the debut of former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti and stars Sreeleela and Genelia D’Souza as leads. If reviews on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, Kireeti and Sreeleela’s dance moves are better than the ‘tiring’ storyline of the Telugu-Kannada bilingual. Junior Twitter reviews: Kireeti and Sreeleela's song Viral Vayyari is getting good response.

Kireeti’s dance reminiscent of young Jr NTR

During the promotions of Junior, Kireeti has been vocal about his love for Jr NTR. And now Tarak’s fans believe Kireeti’s dance moves are as good as a young NTR’s. “Dance Moves (mind blown emojis) & Body Flexibility (clapping and fire emojis). Acham Tiger Ni Chustunatlu Undhi (It feels like I’m watching Tiger). True @tarak9999 Fanboy @KireetiOfficial. #Junior.”

Another thought, “NTR mass Ram Pothineni Energy kalipi shake chesav @KireetiOfficial Bro. (You have the mass moves of NTR and energy of Ram Pothineni) ALL The Best #Junior #Kireeti #Sreeleela.” Some people also posted GIFs of Sreeleela’s dance moves in the film with fire emojis.

One X user brought up the song Viral Vayyari, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, writing, “Just watched #Junior – Kireeti Reddy’s debut is impressive, especially his dance & action scenes. DSP’s Viral Vayyari is a banger. But story felt too routine, and female leads deserved better roles. Watch it for the energy, not the plot.”

Junior feels like a tiring exercise

While most people called Junior’s first half ‘average’ and second half ‘emotional’, X users were critical of the film. One X user even criticised the focus on showing Kireeti as a ‘hero’, writing, “When a film tries to highlight a debutant, it needs to be simple and effective. Trying to project him as a big star will always backfire. #Junior is an all mixed fruit juice, with many films being brought in to make this one film with no proper character building or emotional connect. It just feels like a tiring exercise to get through.”

Another thought Junior was held back by a routine plot, writing, “#Junior review. The movie is fairly average, held back by a routine plot, an unconvincing antagonist, and a limited emotional connection. The second half feels predictable. Still, @KireetiOfficial's impactful debut, Sreeleela’s lively presence, DSP’s powerful background score.”

One X user wrote that the film is ‘average’, writing, “This film is an average watch, mainly due to its conventional narrative, weak villain, and a lack of emotional impact. The story’s latter half is rather foreseeable.” However, they did praise Kireeti’s ‘remarkable screen presence’ and Sreeleela’s ‘charm’.

Junior tells the story of a young man called Abhi (Kireeti) who works under Vijay Soujanya (Genelia). He soon discovers something shocking about her and his father's past.