Suresh Babu reacts to Akhanda 2's financial troubles amid Balakrishna film postponement: ‘Business going to the street’

Boyapati Srinu’s Akhanda 2, produced by 14 Reels Plus and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was postponed from its December 5 release at the last minute due to a court case by Eros International Media Limited over unpaid dues. Producer Suresh Babu spoke to the press while promoting his upcoming film, Psych Siddhartha and showed support to the producer of Akhanda 2. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Akhanda 2 release update: Exhibitor opens up about ₹28 crore court case, reveals when Balakrishna film will hit screens) Suresh Babu showed support to the producer of Akhanda 2 and stated that such financial issues were common.

Suresh Babu on Akhanda 2’s financial troubles

Suresh was asked about Akhanda 2’s producers facing financial difficulties at a press meet held in Hyderabad on Friday. The producer initially attempted to dismiss the issue, stating that he had already helped and spoken to the team to assist them in resolving it.

However, when pressed about Eros, he said, “Those are all financial matters. They should not be discussed in the open. Unfortunately, the business part is going too much to the street. Everyone is pitching in to say, apparently, this is the issue; this much money. Why does it need to be discussed?”

Suresh also questioned why the audience needed to know these details, stating that financial issues like these are nothing new. “The audience just needs to watch a film. Why are we giving those details? Everyone has these financial issues; they’re nothing new. If you plan it earlier, it’s usually sorted.”

When asked if the issue would be solved today in court, he replied, “We wish, we wish it gets sorted out today.”

Why was Akhanda 2’s release postponed?

14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited reportedly owes Eros International Media Limited around ₹28 crore plus interest. Upon non-payment, Eros approached the Madras High Court to halt the release of Akhanda 2. The HC passed an order to prevent the release of the Balakrishna film till court clearance is given.

The production house announced on Thursday evening, after cancelling premieres and hours before the film’s early shows were to be screened, that Akhanda 2 was postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances.’