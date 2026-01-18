Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Tamannaah Bhatia joins viral 2016 trend, shares rare throwbacks from Baahubali. See pics

    Tamannaah Bhatia joined the '2016 is the new 2026' trend by posting unseen throwback photos from her time on Baahubali. 

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:30 PM IST
    By Ritika Kumar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Like many Bollywood stars, Tamannaah Bhatia has jumped on the viral '2016 is the new 2026' nostalgia trend, giving fans a peek into her past with a series of unseen throwback photos. The actor took to Instagram to share snapshots from the time when the magnum opus Baahubali was making waves across the country, starring Prabhas in the lead role.

    Tamannaah shares nostalgic throwback photos from her Baahubali days while participating in the viral '2016 is the new 2026' trend.
    Tamannaah shares nostalgic throwback photos from her Baahubali days while participating in the viral '2016 is the new 2026' trend.

    Tamannah posts unseen photos from Baahubali shooting

    In her post, Tamannaah wrote about each photo: “1. Horse riding classes for Baahubali. 2. Practice for the performance. 3. Pebble and I, unwinding after a long, hectic shoot day. 4. Celebrating with my parents on a special award function night. 5. Getting a haircut, and thought this lilac wedge looked cool. 6. Me at a candy shoot… smiling at all the food. 7. This haircut was cool in 2016. 8. Forever in love with floral dresses… and yes, the 2016 pout. 9. Even in a gown, odd faces are non-negotiable… red carpet or not. 10. Photoshoot during Baahubali promotions… this pose just felt cute.”

    Tamannah's Aaj Ki Raat crossed 1 billion views

    Fans have plenty to celebrate as Tamannaah’s bold dance number Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, recently crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. Sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot, Tamannaah expressed gratitude, highlighting her playful moments with choreographer Vijay Ganguly and the rest of the crew. One clip shows her checking a dance take on the monitor and teasing, “No!” when Vijay suggests another try. Another clip captures her performing while co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana follow her moves.

    On the work front, Tamannaah is gearing up for VVAN: Force of the Forest, a mythology-rooted thriller directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. Starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the film is set deep in Central India and is slated to release on 15 May 2026.

    recommendedIcon
    Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Telugu Cinema/Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Viral 2016 Trend, Shares Rare Throwbacks From Baahubali. See Pics
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes