Tamannaah Bhatia joins viral 2016 trend, shares rare throwbacks from Baahubali. See pics

Like many Bollywood stars, Tamannaah Bhatia has jumped on the viral '2016 is the new 2026' nostalgia trend, giving fans a peek into her past with a series of unseen throwback photos. The actor took to Instagram to share snapshots from the time when the magnum opus Baahubali was making waves across the country, starring Prabhas in the lead role.

Tamannah posts unseen photos from Baahubali shooting

In her post, Tamannaah wrote about each photo: “1. Horse riding classes for Baahubali. 2. Practice for the performance. 3. Pebble and I, unwinding after a long, hectic shoot day. 4. Celebrating with my parents on a special award function night. 5. Getting a haircut, and thought this lilac wedge looked cool. 6. Me at a candy shoot… smiling at all the food. 7. This haircut was cool in 2016. 8. Forever in love with floral dresses… and yes, the 2016 pout. 9. Even in a gown, odd faces are non-negotiable… red carpet or not. 10. Photoshoot during Baahubali promotions… this pose just felt cute.”