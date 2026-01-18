Tamannaah Bhatia joins viral 2016 trend, shares rare throwbacks from Baahubali. See pics
Tamannaah Bhatia joined the '2016 is the new 2026' trend by posting unseen throwback photos from her time on Baahubali.
Like many Bollywood stars, Tamannaah Bhatia has jumped on the viral '2016 is the new 2026' nostalgia trend, giving fans a peek into her past with a series of unseen throwback photos. The actor took to Instagram to share snapshots from the time when the magnum opus Baahubali was making waves across the country, starring Prabhas in the lead role.
Tamannah posts unseen photos from Baahubali shooting
In her post, Tamannaah wrote about each photo: “1. Horse riding classes for Baahubali. 2. Practice for the performance. 3. Pebble and I, unwinding after a long, hectic shoot day. 4. Celebrating with my parents on a special award function night. 5. Getting a haircut, and thought this lilac wedge looked cool. 6. Me at a candy shoot… smiling at all the food. 7. This haircut was cool in 2016. 8. Forever in love with floral dresses… and yes, the 2016 pout. 9. Even in a gown, odd faces are non-negotiable… red carpet or not. 10. Photoshoot during Baahubali promotions… this pose just felt cute.”
Tamannah's Aaj Ki Raat crossed 1 billion views
Fans have plenty to celebrate as Tamannaah’s bold dance number Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, recently crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. Sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot, Tamannaah expressed gratitude, highlighting her playful moments with choreographer Vijay Ganguly and the rest of the crew. One clip shows her checking a dance take on the monitor and teasing, “No!” when Vijay suggests another try. Another clip captures her performing while co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana follow her moves.
On the work front, Tamannaah is gearing up for VVAN: Force of the Forest, a mythology-rooted thriller directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. Starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the film is set deep in Central India and is slated to release on 15 May 2026.
