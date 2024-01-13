close_game
Teja Sajja's HanuMan distributor and producer files a complaint with TFPC for unethical theatre practices

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 13, 2024 06:03 PM IST

Post the complaint to the Telugu Film Producers Council by the makers of Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, they released a statement in support.

Prasanth Varma’s first film in his cinematic universe PVCU, HanuMan, hit screens this Friday. Starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles, the film generated a good buzz since the makers held special premiers on Thursday evening. The film did well at the box office on its opening day, but the distributor and producer filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) alleging unfair theatre practices. (Also Read: HanuMan review: Teja Sajja’s superhero film kicks off Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe)

Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu in HanuMan
Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu in HanuMan

The complaint

In a statement released to the press by the TFPC, they wrote that Mythri Movies Distributors LLP (the distributor) had made an agreement with some theatres in Telangana to screen HanuMan starting January 12. However, some theatres have not honoured the agreement and have failed to show the film. The distributor and producer Niranjan Reddy filed a complaint with the TFPC.

The solution

The TFPC wrote in the statement that they have directed these theatres to start screening the film immediately and to bear the loss incurred by the makers so far. They wrote, “The theatres did not screen the movie HanuMan as per the agreement. The distributors and producers suffered huge losses. So these theatres must immediately start showing the movie HanuMan and bear the loss so far.”

TFPC condemns unethical theatre practices

The TFPC wrote that such actions pose a threat to the survival of the Telugu film industry. “The Telugu Film Producers Council strongly condemns the theatres and their unethical acts. Such moves affect the entire Telugu film industry which runs based on faith, morality and justice,” they wrote, adding, “Theatres that have acted contrary to this need to respect their agreements immediately and offer justice to the film HanuMan.”

Sankranthi clash

HanuMan released on January 12 for Sankranthi, and so did Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram. Sailesh Kolanu’s Venkatesh-starrer Saindhav released on January 13 and Nagarjuna-starrer Naa Saami Ranga will release on January 14. After filmmaker and distributor of Guntur Kaaram Dil Raju urged for one of the other films to postpone, Ravi Teja-starrer Eagle dropped out of the race.

ott:10
