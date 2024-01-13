HanuMan box office collection day 1: Teja Sajja film earns over 7 crore in India

HanuMan box office collection day 1: Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film released in theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, HanuMan minted nearly ₹8 crore on day one. The film stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. (Also Read | HanuMan review: Teja Sajja’s superhero film kicks off Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan.

HanuMan domestic box office collection

According to the report, HanuMan earned ₹7.56 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. The film minted ₹5.50 crore nett in Telugu and ₹2 crore nett in Hindi, as per early estimates. In other languages, the film earned ₹6 lakh as per early estimates.

Teja Sajja talked about HanuMan

Recently, Teja Sajja talked about his superhero sci-fi film. Talking to news agency ANI about the film, Teja Sajja had said, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion."

He had added, "This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

HanuMan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "HanuMan takes its own sweet time to get into the thick of things. The film sees hilarious moments generated thanks to Srinu, Satya, a monkey called Koti (Ravi Teja), and others. Sunishith and Rakesh Master also have cameos referencing their histrionics on YouTube. The film picks up pace when Hanumanthu discovers his superpowers and has fun with this knowledge."

More about HanuMan

Earlier in December, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which received good responses from the audience. The trailer showed how an ordinary guy unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable super villain, turning an ordinary life into an extraordinary battle between good and evil. It is a pan-India, multilingual film and seeks to captivate audiences across diverse cultures and regions.

HanuMan is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

