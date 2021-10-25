Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Telugu actor Raja Babu dies at 64, was battling severe health conditions
telugu cinema

Telugu actor Raja Babu dies at 64, was battling severe health conditions

  • Senior actor Raja Babu was suffering from health issues since several years. 
Raja Babu died at 64.
Raja Babu died at 64.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
By Haricharan Pudipeddi

Senior Telugu actor Raja Babu, who was popular for playing several character roles over the years, breathed his last on Sunday night. He was suffering from severe health issues. 

As per media reports, the veteran actor was battling health issues for several years. He was 64.

Raja Babu made his acting debut with the film Ooriki Monagadu and worked in more than 60 films and TV shows. His popular hit TV serials include Vasantha Kokila, Manasu Mamatha, Chi La Sow Sravanthi, and Priyanka.

Some of his popular characters are from the movies: Samudram, Murari, Aadavari Maatalaku Ardhaale Verule, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Malli Raava, Sreekaram, Brahmotsavam, and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Raja Babu is survived by his wife and three children.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
raja babu telugu cinema
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out