Telugu actor Raja Babu dies at 64, was battling severe health conditions

Senior Telugu actor Raja Babu, who was popular for playing several character roles over the years, breathed his last on Sunday night. He was suffering from severe health issues.

As per media reports, the veteran actor was battling health issues for several years. He was 64.

Raja Babu made his acting debut with the film Ooriki Monagadu and worked in more than 60 films and TV shows. His popular hit TV serials include Vasantha Kokila, Manasu Mamatha, Chi La Sow Sravanthi, and Priyanka.

Some of his popular characters are from the movies: Samudram, Murari, Aadavari Maatalaku Ardhaale Verule, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Malli Raava, Sreekaram, Brahmotsavam, and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Raja Babu is survived by his wife and three children.

