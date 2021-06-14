Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Telugu film Jayam turns 19: Actor Nithiin calls it his ‘most unforgettable memory’
Telugu film Jayam, starring Nithiin and Sada in the lead, released in 2002.
telugu cinema

Telugu film Jayam turns 19: Actor Nithiin calls it his ‘most unforgettable memory’

  • Jayam, a Telugu romantic drama, featured Nithiin, Sada and Gopichand in pivotal roles. It also marked the directorial debut of Teja. It released in 2002.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST

Actor Nithiin on Monday took to Twitter to celebrate the successful completion of 19 years since the release of his debut film Jayam, which was one of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. Sharing a heartfelt post, Nithiin said that Jayam has been the most unforgettable memory of his career.

Jayam, which marked the directorial debut of Teja, is one of the biggest hits of Telugu industry. The film, a romantic drama, also featured Sada and Gopichand in pivotal roles.

“Jayam completes 19 years today. The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memory. The immense support and love spread through my fans is immeasurable. A big thanks to all of them 4 believing in me and special mention 2 my dir Teja sir. Forever grateful,” Nithiin wrote.


Jayam was remade in Tamil a few years later with actor Ravi and it was equally successful.

Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Rang De, Nithiin is currently busy with the shoot of upcoming film Maestro, the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.

The makers of Maestro on Monday revealed that the shoot for the final schedule of the film has begun in Hyderabad. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh.

Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician who gets embroiled in a murder mystery. Nabha Natesh will play Radhika Apte role’s while Tamannaah Bhatia will step into the shoes of the character essayed by Tabu.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Ramya Krishnan was approached with the offer to play Tabu’s character. However, the talks never materialised and the makers went ahead with Tamannaah.

In a statement last year, Tamannaah said she is thrilled to take up a role with negative shades. The rest of the cast will be finalised and announced soon.

The remake, which is being directed by M Gandhi, will have music by Mahati Sagar while Hari K Vedanth will crank the camera.

Story Saved
