The Girlfriend box office collection day 4: Rashmika Mandanna's film remains steady on Monday, collects above 1 crore

The Girlfriend box office collection day 4: Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty's much-awaited film, The Girlfriend, finally released in theatres on Friday and opened to largely positive reviews from the audience, but mixed reviews from critics. Now, after a decent weekend, the film has managed to maintain its momentum on its first Monday. The Girlfriend box office collection day 4: Rashmika Mandanna's film fails to maintain momentum.

The Girlfriend box office performance on first Monday

According to Sacnilk, the film saw growth over the weekend, collecting ₹2.4 crore and ₹2.7 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, due to good word of mouth. However, it saw a slight drop on Monday and collected ₹1.10 crore. Now, the film's total stands at ₹7.50 crore.

The Girlfriend had an overall 18.55% Telugu occupancy, with 14.61% in morning shows, 22.55% in afternoon shows and 18.49% in evening shows. The film is also facing tough competition from Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq in the Hindi belt.

About The Girlfriend

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, it tells the story of postgraduate student Bhooma Devi (Rashmika), who is gaslighted into falling in love with Vikram (Dheekshith), the college stud. She soon finds herself in a toxic situation she cannot seem to extract herself from. Produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, the film also features Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh in key roles.

Talking about directing Rashmika and Dheekshith, filmmaker Rahul told HT in 2024, “The amount of faith she has given me as a director… the way she has dived in and given her everything, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with her. I am good at ensuring that my actors have a comfortable working environment, and I adapt to work with them. But with Rashmika, our natural instincts just fit well together. Dheekshith is so motivated and driven that having him on set has been a joy.”