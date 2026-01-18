The Raja Saab box office collection day 10: Prabhas' film shows no sign of growth even on Sunday, crosses ₹138 crore

The Raja Saab box office collection day 10: Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab continues its theatrical run with modest numbers at the box office. The film has performed on the lower side since its release and has collected an estimated ₹ 138.82 crore in India over its first 10 days. The Raja Saab box office collection day 10: Prabhas plays the lead role in Maruthi's horror comedy film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar

As per early estimates, The Raja Saab earned around ₹2.07 crore on Day 10 (second Sunday) across all languages, according to Sacnilk.com.

10 Day breakdown of The Raja Saab's box-office collection The film began with a solid ₹9.15 crore from Thursday previews and surged on Day 1 with ₹53.75 crore, largely powered by the Telugu market. However, collections dropped sharply over the first weekend, falling 51.63% on Saturday ( ₹26 crore) and another 26.54% on Sunday ( ₹19.1 crore).

Weekday numbers saw a steep decline, with Monday at ₹6.6 crore, before stabilising slightly midweek, with Wednesday ( ₹5.35 crore) and Thursday ( ₹5.5 crore) showing marginal growth.

The film closed its first week with a strong ₹130.25 crore net in India. In the second week, momentum slowed considerably, collecting ₹3.5 crore on Friday, ₹3 crore on Saturday, and dipping further to ₹1.76 crore on the second Sunday, signalling a steady but significantly reduced box office run.

About The Raja Saab Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The film centres on a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to uncover disturbing secrets from his family’s past. Despite high expectations, the film opened to lukewarm reviews from critics, which affected its word of mouth.

Adding to its challenges, the film was leaked online a day after its release, prompting Hyderabad cybercrime police to take action against piracy platforms. Reports also claimed that a restaurant in the US allegedly screened a pirated version of the film.