    The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas' film sees a sharp dip after opening day, crosses ₹85 crore

    The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: The horror comedy film opened to mixed reviews upon release. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Boman Irani.

    Updated on: Jan 10, 2026 10:40 PM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk
    The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Expectations were high from Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. The horror comedy film directed by Maruthi faced multiple delays and was finally released in theatres on January 9. However, seems like the film has not met the high expectations that fans had, as it opened to largely mixed reviews. The star power of Prabhas ensured that the film had a bumper opening, and on its second day itself, it showed a dip in collections. Let's take a detailed look. (Also read: New scene of Prabhas in old look added to The Raja Saab amid criticism, makers say it was missed due to ‘server issue’)

    The Raja Saab box office collection day 2; Prabhas plays the lead role in Maruthi's horror comedy film.
    The Raja Saab box office collection day 2; Prabhas plays the lead role in Maruthi's horror comedy film.

    The Raja Saab dips

    As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has collected 23.77 crore on its second day of release. It is a much lesser collection compared to its first day, which stood at 53.75 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at 86.67 crore.

    The Raja Saab had an overall 41.59% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday.

    New scenes to be added

    The film was criticised for various aspects, including some scenes from the trailer that were not featured in the film. Amidst criticism, the makers held a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday to discuss the film and announced that new scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look have been added to the film.

    “Keeping that in mind, I sat last evening to make the second half of the film sharper and include the missing scenes from the 6 PM show today. I am sure that the 8-9 minute episode will be mind-blowing. No film has depicted a fight scene taking place on the roof so far. Prabhas worked very hard for it,” said Maruthi. He claimed that fans will ‘definitely’ be satisfied with the new additions.

    The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The music of the film has been composed by Thaman S.

    recommendedIcon
