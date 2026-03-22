Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan film crosses ₹50 crore mark but falls short of HHVM

According to trade website Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected ₹9.15 crore net in India from 3340 shows with a 36% occupancy rate on Saturday. The film showed slight improvement, growing 1.7% from Friday, when it collected ₹9 crore. It saw a massive dip in collections from Thursday, when it brought in ₹34.75 crore. This takes its three-day domestic total to ₹52.90 crore net, with the film crossing the coveted ₹50 crore mark.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 3: Harish Shankar’s Pawan Kalyan , Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R Parthiban-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh (UBS) was released in theatres on March 19 in a clash with Dhurandhar 2 in the Telugu states. While the film showed slight growth on its first Saturday, it has yet to catch up to Pawan’s previous films, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), They Call Him OG, and Dhurandhar 2. (Also Read: Sreeleela almost quit films due to trolling, Raashii Khanna says she fears it: ‘Would cry, they write for clickbait’ )

However, UBS isn’t faring better than Pawan’s previous films, HHVM and OG. For context, HHVM, which opened to lukewarm reviews, had collected ₹64.65 crore net in India in three days, while OG, which received good reviews, made ₹121.70 crore in the same time. On paper, UBS has collected more than the Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2, which collected ₹5 crore in the language on day three; however, this was from only 1178 shows, as compared to UBS’s over 3000 shows.

With UBS still having the advantage of a Sunday before the weekdays commence, with a dip in collections expected then, it remains to be seen if the film manages to recover. However, it seems unlikely, given the lukewarm response it has received upon release.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R Parthiban in lead roles. The film is an adaptation of Vijay and Atlee’s 2016 film Theri. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s songs while Thaman S composed the score.

This is Harish and Pawan’s second film after their 2012 hit Gabbar Singh, a remake of the 2010 hit Dabangg. The film had benefit shows from the early hours of March 19, with the premiere show ticket priced at ₹500. Ticket hikes were also given for the first ten days in Andhra Pradesh.