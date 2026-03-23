Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan film dips further amid Dhurandhar 2 craze, mints ₹60 crore

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Ustaad Bhagat Singh managed to earn a net of ₹1.67 crore on its fifth day of release, a Monday. It is the lowest single-day collection of the film so far. This brings the total India net to ₹61.97 crore so far after 5 days of release.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5 : Pawan Kalyan , Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been hit hard from the storm that is Dhurandhar The Revenge. The spy thriller clashed with the Telugu film and has shattered box office records over the last few days. The box office performance of Pawan Kalyan's film has barely touched its impact. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹500 crore; surpasses KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 )

The film clashed at the box office with Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal. The Aditya Dhar film has set the box office on fire, even registering Housefull shows in Telugu. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹65 crore on Monday, and took its collection to a staggering ₹519 crore.

Talking about the box office clash, Harish had earlier told Glute, “It’s also a collective decision; it wasn’t in my hands alone. Somewhere within, I too felt that I am doing a film with Pawan sir after so long, and for that film to compete with another big release… But whether it’s Sankranti or summer, there is always space for two to three big films. It’s not like theatres will only show Dhurandhar across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”