Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Veteran Telugu actor Balayya dies at 94
telugu cinema

Veteran Telugu actor Balayya dies at 94

Veteran Telugu actor Balayya has died at 94 years old. He was known for his work in movies such as Parvati Kalyanam, Irugu Porugu, Bobili Yudham and others.
Actor Balayya has died. He was famous for his character roles.
Actor Balayya has died. He was famous for his character roles.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 02:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Well-known Telugu senior actor Balayya, most popular for playing character roles in the last few decades, breathed his on Saturday at his residence in Hyderabad. He died due to old age-related health issues. He was 94.

Born at Chavupadu, Balayya completed engineering from Chennai and forayed into acting after a brief stint at theatre. He made his acting debut with 1958 Telugu Ettuku Pai Ettu, which was directed by Tapi Chanakya.

With over 300 films to his credit, he was also a successful producer and bankrolled films under the banner Amrutha Films which he set up in 1970.

As an actor, he was popular for his work in films such as Parvati Kalyanam, Irugu Porugu, Bobili Yudham, Manchi Manishi, Palnati Yudham, Bhakta Kannappa and Malliswari among others.

As producer, he backed movies such as Chelleli Kapuram, Neramu Siksha and Ooriki Ichina Maata among others. He had also directed three films-- Nijam Chebite Nerama?, Pasupu Tadu and Police Alludu.

He was a recipient of the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telugu film telugu titans telugu film industry + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out