Vijay Deverakonda's uncle shows actor's humble side after wedding: ‘World sees flamboyance, I see humility’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married in Udaipur on February 26 and did their Satyanarayana Vratam at their new home in his hometown, Thummanpeta.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a grand wedding held in Udaipur on February 26. The couple held a reception for their film industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4. Before that, they went to his hometown, Thummanpeta, in the Mahbubnagar District of Telangana, and performed the Satyanarayana Vratam at their new home there. Vijay’s uncle, producer Yash Rangineni of Big Ben Cinemas, took to social media to show the actor’s rooted side.
Vijay Deverakonda’s uncle on his rooted side
While the world saw glitzy pictures and videos of Vijay and Rashmika from their sangeet, wedding and reception, what they did not see is the personal side to it all. Yash posted pictures of Vijay seeking blessings from his late maternal grandparents at their graves after his wedding. “The world sees the flamboyance. I see the humility — the side I cherish most,” wrote his maternal uncle, posting them on X (formerly Twitter).
Yash also added, “Beyond the glitz and applause, he remains rooted in values, returning to our village to bow his head and seek his maternal grandparents’ blessings.” The pictures show Vijay bowing and touching his head to his grandparents’ graves as his wife, Rashmika, his brother, Anand Deverakonda, and his mother, Madhavi, look on. The producer also posted pictures of Vijay and Rashmika with their family members at the graves and later, at home.
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding
Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in Hyderabad in October. Even as news of their engagement and February wedding leaked, the couple kept it all under wraps. A few days before the wedding, they finally made the announcement, calling it the wedding of Virosh, after the nickname fans gave them. The couple kicked things off with a pool party, games, and more, followed by haldi, sangeet, and mehendi.
After their wedding on February 26, Rashmika and Vijay distributed sweets to the paparazzi and media personnel present there. They also announced that food trucks will go around various cities to distribute sweets to celebrate their wedding, and that they have arranged an annadanam (food donation). After the Satyanarayana Vratam in Thummanpeta, the couple arranged lunch for the villagers who lined up to catch a glimpse of them. They flew back to Hyderabad for the reception, which was attended by celebrities from across the film industry.
PM Narendra Modi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other politicos sent the couple good wishes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
