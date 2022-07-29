Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vikrant Rona box office day 1 collection: Kiccha Sudeep-starrer rakes in 35 crore globally despite bad reviews

Vikrant Rona box office day 1 collection: Kiccha Sudeep-starrer rakes in 35 crore globally despite bad reviews

Published on Jul 29, 2022 05:46 PM IST
Vikrant Rona box office day 1: Starring Kiccha Sudeep in the lead, the film has received a positive response from the audience globally. The film was released on Thursday in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Vikrant Rona stars Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kiccha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona was released on Thursday. The film opened with an amazing response from the audience and has raked in 35 crore worldwide on the first day of its release. The VFX-heavy film also stars Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez. Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep on south films ending Bollywood's dominance in Hindi market: 'Everything has to come to an end'

More than 800 artists collaborated for the film which is directed by filmmaker Anup Bhandari. In the film, Kiccha Sudeep essays the titular role of Vikrant Rona. The film was released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Actor Salman Khan, who worked with Sudeep in Dabangg 3, is presenting the film in north India through his banner Salman Khan Films (SKF). Vikrant Rona also has a song Ra Ra Rakkamma featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to Hindustan Times' review of the film, “The only thing that remain consistent in Vikrant Rona is the visual appeal and Sudeep's unmatched swag. The cinematography department does a good job of capturing the landscapes and the CGI doesn't look exaggerated. And as for the hero of the film, the swag he carries and the charm he creates leave a strong stamp. His mannerisms, antics, action, and even the emotional scenes serve a full package. Sudeep's scenes with his daughter Geetanjali Rona are cute and at the same time add a different dimension to the otherwise bland narrative. Sadly, all this is let down by a poorly written and ineffectively executed script. Even if Bhandari's direction tried to salvage the film from doom, the story just doesn't allow that to happen.”

Sudeep, who is popular for starring in south films such as Sparsha, Huchcha, Nandhi, Veera Madakari, Eega, and Pailwaan, is also known for his performances in Hindi movies like Phoonk, Rann, and Dabangg 3.

