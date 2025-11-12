What does Bruce Lee's Return of the Dragon have to do with Nagarjuna's Shiva? Ram Gopal Varma reveals

As Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva re-releases in theatres after three decades, the director spoke to the press and spilt some secrets about the Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and Raghuvaran-starrer. He also revealed an astonishing connection between the 1989 film and Bruce Lee’s Return of the Dragon, revealing that he copied from the 1972 film. Here’s what he said. Ram Gopal Varma reveals he was heavily inspired by Return of the Dragon while writing Shiva.

Ram Gopal Varma inspired from Bruce Lee film for Nagarjuna

Speaking to the press in Hyderabad ahead of Shiva’s re-release, RGV stated that he had always been a huge fan of Bruce Lee. He added, “Initially, I planned to make a small film titled Rathri. Around that time, Venkat suggested I write a story for Nagarjuna. I remember watching Return of the Dragon for the 50th time.”

The Bruce Lee film, which takes place at a restaurant, was transformed into a college in Shiva, he revealed. “I simply replaced the restaurant backdrop with a college setting for Shiva. I came up with the one-line idea in just 20 minutes, combining all my college experiences into it,” said the director.

Fans were both thrilled and shocked to see RGV admit to this. One of them commented, “That's the mark of a true rip-off artist—stealing so well it feels like invention. Bruce Lee's nunchucks in the Colosseum? Iconic. Your cycle-chain campus fury? Legendary.” Another wrote, “wow, did not expect this.”

About Shiva, Return of the Dragon

Shiva, which starred Nagarjuna as a student, explored violence and campus politics. The film was considered ahead of its time when it was released. The synopsis reads: “Shiva, a fresher at VAC College, is forced to stand up against the students' union president and a group of gangsters who have made the college environment increasingly violent.”

Return of the Dragon was released in Chinese as The Way of the Dragon. The Hong Kong film’s synopsis reads: “Tang visits his relatives and decides to help them fight against a syndicate who are forcing them to sell their restaurant. However, things get ugly after the syndicate appoints someone to fight Tang.”