When Nag Ashwin praised Deepika Padukone, revealed how she made his life easy on Kalki 2898 AD set: ‘She was effortless’

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently left fans stunned after announcing that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the film’s sequel. Their statement quickly became the talk of the town, sparking rumours that the actor had been unprofessional. However, in a 2024 interview, the film’s director, Nag Ashwin, had praised Deepika, saying she made his life easier on set and always stepped up whenever required. Nag Ashwin once praised Deepika Padukone for her professionalism.

When Nag Ashwin praised Deepika Padukone

In his conversation with Filmymantra in 2024, Nag Ashwin lauded the actor, sharing his experience of working with her: “She was very effortless, she made my life very easy for sure. Especially in part one, her role required her to have a sort of weight. There were not too many scenes also with her but wherever it was required, she stepped up and was amazing.”

On Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD production house Vyjayanthi Movies released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), officially confirming Deepika’s exit. Their note read: “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Soon after, reports claimed that Deepika had demanded a fee hike and additional facilities that did not sit well with the makers. A source told NDTV that she asked for a 25% increase in remuneration compared to what she earned for the first instalment. She also reportedly wanted to restrict her daily shooting schedule to seven hours and requested five-star stays for her 25-member crew. Deepika has not yet responded to these claims, though her fans have defended her strongly on social media.

Adding to the speculation, Nag Ashwin shared a cryptic post following Deepika’s exit. He re-shared a fan video on Instagram featuring Krishna’s entry scene in Kalki 2898 AD. The clip carried the text: “You can’t change what happened but you can control what happens next.” Many believed the post was a subtle reference to Deepika’s departure.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The sci-fi action drama featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The film opened to mixed-to-positive reviews and was especially praised for its Hollywood-level VFX and Amitabh Bachchan’s performance. It became a massive box office success, joining the limited list of Indian films to gross ₹1,000 crore worldwide. The director had earlier confirmed that the sequel would go on floors in December this year.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Atlee and Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film AA22 x A6. The actor is set to appear in a high-octane action role. Backed by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, the film is currently in production and has been described as featuring an “unbelievable story” by William Wright Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX — best known for Deadpool & Wolverine, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Stranger Things.